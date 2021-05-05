SELINSGROVE — The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library are once again partnering with a large New Jersey farm to offer this unique blueberry sale.
“We could not hold the fundraiser last year when everything was shut down because of the pandemic, so we are thrilled to be able to get back to some of our usual fundraisers. This one in 2019 was one of our most successful,” says Anne Gates, chair of the event.” These blueberries are fresh from the grower within 24 hours of picking. They are delicious right from the box and freeze very well.”
Cost is $32 per box (approximately 14 pints of loose berries) and only sold prepaid by the box. Orders are due no later than Sunday, June 27 and may be picked up Tuesday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW, Route 522, Selinsgrove.
Order forms may be found online on The Friends of the Rudy Gelnett Library Facebook page, at any branch of Snyder County Libraries, or by contacting Anne at gatesta@ptd.net or 570-850-1653.
Proceeds benefit all Snyder County Libraries. For more information about Friends or library programs visit our Friends Facebook page.