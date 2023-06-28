After retiring from a 20-year stint as a rodeo cowboy, Drew Young was not ready to ride off into the sunset. He just opted for more horsepower.
Although successful on the rodeo circuit, Young traded his saddle and rope for a five-point harness and a HANS device and took on a challenge with a whole different animal.
In August 2020, five months past his 56th birthday, the Beaver Springs father of two and grandfather of four became a sprint driver, despite having never driven any kind of race car, not even a go-kart.
These days, Young can be found circling the dirt racetracks of Pennsylvania and elsewhere racing his 305 sprint car for points and checkered flags with the River Valley Builders PA Sprint Series. In his third full season he was fourth in the season point standings heading into last night’s race at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway, and got his first career win this month.
The 39-race tour, observing its 75th anniversary this year, runs from April 1 through Oct. 21 and includes 10 stops at Selinsgrove Speedway where its scheduled race last week was rained out. The next series race at Selinsgrove is scheduled for July 8.
Young’s interest in racing began years ago when he went to the races with his West Snyder High School classmate, Troy Camp, his father, legendary driver Barry Camp, and friend, Seth Grenoble.
Eventually, Grenoble, owner of Seth’s Racing Engines, talked Young into trying sprint racing, leased him a car and built him an engine. Ironically, Young races the No. 7 Middleswarth “chip car” which Barry Camp parked in victory lane many times.
Despite the itch to race, Young said the decision to retire from racing was difficult.
“When you have horses, they’re like part of your family,” he said. “It was a big decision. But I couldn’t do both.’
“Then I decided to close the chapter on the horses, sell the horses and go racing.” he said.
Young, who also has a pilot’s license, practiced on a flight simulator, which “Is certainly beneficial but not the same.”
He also raced in computer games, but not against other drivers.
Young found out quickly how far behind the other race teams he was in his first race.
“We went to Baps (Motor Speedway in York Haven) and everyone was working on their cars and getting ready for the heat races and another driver came over and said ‘aren’t you going to make any changes on your car?’ and I said, “We don’t even have a toolbox.’ “
Yet with some help from friends and other race drivers and crews, Young not only got on the track but qualified for the feature.
As a newcomer it took hard work and a little good luck (including fortuitous pill draws) for Young to even make it into the feature in a series that attracts upwards of 50 cars some nights. But he was getting there.
That’s why he was so proud of what he accomplished on June 3.
In just his third season, the 58-year-old Beaver Springs man won his first feature race, and it came at the place they call “the speed palace’’ and on a night when the three-division event promoted the Nicole’s Dream program which raises awareness of childhood cancer.
Sponsored by Gilbert Hess, of Inwood, W.Va., it honors the memories of Hess’ late daughter, Samantha, who died of leukemia in 2002 at age 8, and Hess’ late wife, Nicole, who conceived the idea for the program but died two years ago.
Young and Gilbert Hess met at a race in Winchester, Va., last month and Hess told Young that maybe he would see Young at Port Royal.
He did, two weeks later in Port Royal’s victory lane, where the two reunited after Young won the Nicole’s Dream race.
And for Young, he had finally wiped away the disappointment of so many close-but-no-cigar moments and turned a large lead into his first checkered flag while attaining his initial goal of just winning a race.
“When I saw the white flag, I was like ‘’don’t spin out or do anything stupid,’ “ he said.
He called the feeling he had in climbing from the car “surreal” and said, “It didn’t hit me until I was walking back to the trailer; then I thought ‘We just won at Port Royal! ‘ ”
Young had won trophies in his rodeo days, and he wanted to win for his longtime friend.
“(Seth) really gave me the opportunity (to race) and I wanted to make sure Seth got one because he’s the one who got things started,” Young said.
The win was a relief after Young had finished second so many times and had misfortune wipe away chances for wins. That included a severe oil leak and, once at Port when his wing panel fell off with a five-second lead with less than three laps to go.
His venture into dirt track racing meant another successful career had to come to an end.
Young, who competed in team roping in 2002, became the American Professional Rodeo Association Rookie of the Year in 2007, high money earner of the national team roping league championship in Campbell, N.Y., in 2012; 2012 PA time division championship heeled of the year; and in 2020 he won national team roping league championship in Taylorsville, N.C.
Young and his wife, Debra, have two adult children, Shawnee, 37, of North Carolina, and Christopher, 30, of Mill Hall, both of whom competed in youth and high school rodeo associations, and grandchildren Chase, Riley, Grayson and Brynley.
Today, his wife’s brothers, Mike, Mark and Steve Wagner and her father, Alvin Wagner, comprise Young’s pit crew. Grenoble sponsors the race car, along with Middleswarth Potato Chips, Middleburg; Keller’s Auto Body, Selinsgrove; Steve Kreamer Trucking, Middleburg; and Tom Tice Powder Coating, Middleburg.
Young loves the PASS series (part of the national IMCA/Race Saver series), because everyone has a good time and is willing to help others. That includes Selinsgrove driver Ken Duke who helped him set up the car.
Now that he has a win under his belt, Young, like he did in his former life, just wants to enjoy the ride.