Women have been having abortions since ancient times. Around the time the Qur’an was revealed, Islamic history suggests that women were doing so because they feared they couldn’t feed or support a child, or even the children they already had.
God said to them, “And do not kill your children out of poverty. We will provide for you and them.” (6:151) Just as Hagar trusted God earlier in the Scriptures when Abraham took her to the wildness with her baby, God was asking the women in this Qur’an verse to trust Him that He would provide for them and their children.
Other than this verse, the Qur’an “appears” to be silent about abortion.
However, Islamic jurisprudence which draws its authority from a variety of authentic sources, is not. Among Islam’s main schools of thought, there are wide ranges of valid views.
The Qur’an is more a Book of ethical teaching rather than a Book of law. It doesn’t often say “don’t do this,” and “do that.” Rather, it’s more often a Book of “shoulds” and “should nots,” leaving room for nuance and legitimate scholarly religious disagreement and divergent views.
Most of the scholars, however, strongly agree that a woman shouldn’t have an abortion in any stage of pregnancy based on a statement issued by Islam’s Council of Senior Scholars: “It is not permissible to abort a pregnancy at any stage unless there is a legitimate reason, and within very precise limits.”
Three stages of prenatal development occur in Islam of 40 days each that determine “ensoulment.” It is at the third stage, when a fetus reaches 4 months of age, or 120 days, (40 days minority view), when “ensoulment” occurs. Islamically, ensoulment is a combination of science, scripture, and jurisprudence.
Most scholars agree that it’s impermissible to abort a fetus after “ensoulment,” which is the point when the fetus becomes a human being. God says in the Qur’an: “And do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden, except by right.” (17:33)
So, what is the “right?” Most scholars have made concession for the life of the mother if trustworthy medical experts decide that keeping the fetus in his mother’s womb will cause her death, and after all means of keeping the fetus alive have been exhausted. The “concession,” abortion, is allowed at this point, but is to be considered the “greater of two evils,” by the Council of Senior Scholars.
Minority scholarly concession for abortion has been asserted in other cases where there is “legitimate reason and within very precise limits,” on a case-by-case basis. But not for reasons like wanting to complete an education, using abortion as a birth control method or having a baby doesn’t fit in with one’s current lifestyle.
After ensoulment, the fetus has certain rights in Islam, including life, support and sustenance, and protection of lineage.
If necessity of abortion occurs after ensoulment, or four months, or the fetus dies from other causes prior to birth, it should be given a Janaza (Islamic funeral) as if it died as an infant.
Like Judaism, religious sources in Islam consider abortion a health care issue — as well as a religious one — making it not only permissible, but even required in some circumstances.
My column this month is in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States. I am not a religious scholar. The information I have shared is the result of my research on Islam and abortion. As we Muslims say: “Whatever is good is from God; the mistakes are all mine.”
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole. She writes about Islam from a generalized Sunni perspective.