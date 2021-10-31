We are approaching that time of year when feelings of thanksgiving lead us to feelings of generosity, and feelings of generosity lead us to giving to charities. Though we know that people are just as much in need of support in June as they are in November and December, we hate to think of people having to live with less during a holiday season that is focused on having more. All the drives: food, gift, coat, clothing, mittens, etc. are successful now because we are compelled by the spirit of the season to give.
In the Jewish tradition, the word for charitable giving is tzedakah and has at its root the Hebrew word for justice. We give, regardless of the season, because we are obligated to support those in our society who are more vulnerable. Everyone shares this obligation, no matter how rich you are or how poor, you are obligated to participate in the creation and maintenance of a just society.
In order to help us fulfill this obligation, the rabbinic sages, starting in the 2nd century, offered guidelines and rules for how to give tzedakah according to your means. One of the scriptural passages they like to reference comes from Leviticus 19: When you reap the harvest of the land you shall not reap all the way to the edges of your field, or gather the gleanings for your harvest. You shall not pick your vineyard bare, nor gather its fallen fruit; you shall leave them for the poor and the stranger. (19:10-11)
This injunction is part of a list we call the “Holiness Code.” It describes the obligation of people to be holy, as God is holy, and to make that holiness manifest on earth. Taking care of the poor and the stranger is a holy task. Providing that care in a respectful way (treating others as you would be treated) makes the task even holier. We sometimes will make a donation or offering in honor or memory of a person or event, because it elevates the donation to be linked to a significant moment.
This year, as you are thinking about giving to one of the many drives, please keep in mind the holiness of the task. Choose food to donate not because it has been on your shelf so long that you want to get rid of it, but because it is food you like and want to share. Be aware of “best by” and “expiration” dates. The FDA publishes a guideline for how long you can safely use products after these dates. If you cannot safely eat the food, no one should. The phrase “Beggars can’t be choosers” is antithetical to the obligation or impulse to help others. Not only is it the opposite of bringing holiness into the world, it can actively negate some of that goodness.
Give mindfully and with an effort to enhancing the dignity of the ones in need.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.