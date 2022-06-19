Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I love this fruit tart recipe. It is very minimal effort, it only takes about 20 minutes, it is super delicious, and I would consider it fairly healthy.
I love the granola crust because it adds a nice crunchy texture and it adds a different flavor into the mix. With the crust, you could add different things like raisins, quinoa, almonds, etc. into the mix to create different flavors throughout.
If you opt to take away some of the healthy benefit, you could switch out the yogurt interior for a cheesecake filling or even some pudding.
While this isn’t exactly an ideal picnic recipe, it would be perfect for a charcuterie board or even a build your own station so people could just take the crust, fill it up, and decorate with their own toppings as a different way of building them, since you have to serve immediately after adding the yogurt to the crust. You could really add just about anything to the top, whether it be sliced fruit like strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, raspberries, etc. or other things like chocolate chips, assorted nuts, or even a chocolate or caramel drizzle in the yogurt.
The possibilities are truly endless with this and I can’t wait to make these again.
Vanessa: If you are looking for a creative new way to jazz up breakfast, lunch or snack time, this fruit tart is it.
The texture is spot on, and it bursts with flavor. The flavor that popped out to me first was the cinnamon. I really enjoyed this unexpected flavor, as it isn’t normally featured in granola-type treats that we make or eat.
The ease of building these little bowls is something any cooking novice can do — and may be fun for little helpers to be involved in with mixing the ingredients and pressing the crust into the sides of the pans. It can be a great activity for summer vacation!
Although it’s difficult to fully assemble all of them if they aren’t being eaten immediately, it’s easy to store the shells in an airtight container to use at a later time.
Pack the ingredients separately to take for lunch or a mid-afternoon snack while on the go. To add an extra boost of protein, mix a tablespoon or two of protein powder to the filling.
The Greek yogurt is an excellent filling choice, as it already is a good source of protein. Greek yogurt also yields other health benefits, such as improving gut health, potentially reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, and may help build muscle mass. Surprisingly, because Greek yogurt contains probiotics, it could also be beneficial for mental health, lessening stress, anxiety and depression. If you’ve never tried it before, this fruit tart recipe is the perfect excuse.
I found the serving size of the mini pie or tart pan to be a good size, but you could also do a mini muffin size for a buffet style event where finger food portions would be preferable. Of course, you’ll need to edit the cooking time based on the size of the pan used.
Fruit Tart
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups oats
1 cup walnuts, chopped
5 Tbsp vegetable oil
1/4 cup honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
2 cups Greek yogurt
4 cups chopped fruit for topping
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 325.
2. Mix the oats, nuts, oil, honey, vanilla and cinnamon together in a bowl until evenly coated.
3. Evenly distribute the oats mixture into 8 greased mini pie or tart pans. Use the back of a spoon or scoop to evenly press the granola up the sides of the pan.
4. Bake for about 15 to 17 minutes, or until golden brown.
5. After removing the shells from the oven, use the back of a spoon to press down the centers to create more of an indentation.
6. Allow the shells to completely cool in the pan before removing.
7. Fill each tart with 3-4 tablespoons of yogurt and smooth it out evenly.
8. Arrange the fruit on top and serve immediately. The crust will become soggy if it sits too long.