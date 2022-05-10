If you’ve always been intrigued with Prius’ economy and fuel-sipping nature but need more room, the newest Toyota Corolla Hybrid can fulfill both desires with room to spare.
The Corolla borrows the full hybrid system from its sibling and tacks on styling cues to set it apart.
After a week behind the wheel of the LE – its only trim level – we came away with an appreciation of its superb value, extensive list of safety equipment, ride quality and interior room.
Pros:
- It’s a Toyota
- Minimal blind spots
- Stylish
Cons:
- Ho-hum interior
- Little steering feedback
- Road noise under power
Keep in mind this is not a luxury sedan or one that can be dressed up with its entry trim level. That said, there is a $1,525 premium package new this year that adds leather-like interior, heated seats and power driver’s seat with lumbar support.
The upgrade also adds a black mesh sport grille, LED headlights, taillights and stoplights with 15-inch alloys.
Our tester included blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert, adding $500 to the bottom line. With all the goodies, sticker price is just over $25k.
That’s worth noting because of the myriad of standard equipment including Toyota’s Safety Sense that adds a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with full stop, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and road sign assist – optional on some rivals.
On our test track, the Corolla climbed to 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 9.4 seconds. We found its city driving spot-on and highway performance was adequate. EPA combined fuel economy was easily achieved at 52 miles per gallon. With gas prices going north, we happily achieved 68 mpg with temperate highway travel. Enough said.
We took issue with Corolla’s rear seat backs that fold for trunk storage. They lack a flat position however that limited storage of larger items through the opening. Like many hybrids, braking can feel spongy at times and aggressive highway travel results in engine noise. With normal driving conditions we found the cabin to be a quiet place.
Aside from its deficiencies, its hard not to like this car. Private and government safety ratings excel in front and side crash testing. It also earned a Top Safety Pick in all category testing.
At a third the price of high-end sedans, the Corolla’s safety features match the big guys. Toyota’s suspension system takes on road imperfections adequately while delivering a smooth ride with its continuously variable transmission powering the front wheels.
We recommend springing for the premium package to add upscale interior treatment and comfort levels. An eight-inch touchscreen is standard along with a six-speaker audio system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are each compatible. No in-car navigation system is available.
The Corolla Hybrid debuted in 2020 offering a far less expensive fuel saver compared with RAV4 and Camry.
Rivals’ Honda Insight and Kia Niro up the ante in some categories and are worth a test drive before making your buying decision.