This year, for the first time in forever, we will have a full weekend for the opening of buck season, since it starts again on a Saturday, just like last year, but it includes one day of Sunday hunting, unlike last year. In 2019, we had a full-day hunt Saturday and then an off-day Sunday, and most of our guys just went home. This was a major reason I campaigned for two years against opening buck season on a Saturday, because there was not enough time between Thanksgiving and Saturday to prepare for the hunt, and since there was no hunting Sunday, people were encouraged to go home rather than stay at camp and enjoy a longer hunt.
This year is better. I wrote several columns with titles such as “No Saturday Opener without Sunday Hunting,” for that very reason, that it encouraged a one-day hunt and discouraged staying for a couple of days or longer to enjoy the most important days in the hunting year for many of us, and to relish over an evening campfire the brand new deer-hunting memories we derive from each and every buck season.
So here’s the plan for the Buck Opener in 2020. Opening on Saturday means we won’t have enough time on Friday to prepare for the big hunting day: sighting in our rifles, hiking the mountain to secure the final decisions on where every hunter will declare his hunting location, to make a stand for a ten-hour hunt the first day (twelve hours if you include walking back in on the mountain trail and “settling down the woods” for an hour before legal hunting time). We generally rise from our sleep at 4 a.m., start up the fire trail into the woods at 5, and reach our high-altitude hunting boulders at 6, so we can relax and enjoy the pre-dawn stillness and sip coffee from our thermoses while waiting for daylight and the start of the big day and the big season. This 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. hour is one of my favorite hours in the whole year.
We also must include time to scout deer in general (not just select a stand), pack all of our gear and check our lists twice, pack our lunches and prepare our coffee thermoses, make sure all of our gear is operational, stuff our backpacks and check our lists again to make sure we didn’t forget anything, and spend some time going over essential shooting rules, safety, and ethics with younger hunters or those that are new to Camp F-Troop. You can’t do all that in one day, so we decided we would have to beg our lovely ladies to give us a break on Thanksgiving (just like last year) and allow us to drive up to F-Troop at noon on the holiday. That gives us Thursday afternoon and evening and all day Friday to make our preparations and plans.
So we will hunt the full ten-hour day on Saturday, do that again on Sunday (or hunt a half day if some of us are too tired to go 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. two days in a row), take the afternoon and evening off Sunday to feast on last year’s venison from our freezer steaks and chops, and maybe turn on a football game (which is not essential, except for Timmy, who is a Browns fan, since the Steelers play Thursday night that week). Some of us are off work on Monday, too, so we can hunt 3 days in a row if we need to or want to. I, of course, am overdue to get a buck this year – my last antlered success was in 2016 and I got 9 bucks in the 12 years before that– so I’ll shoot a deer on Saturday and chill out on the porch or campfire for a couple of days and help the boys hang their deer and skin them as they come in.
The night before Deer Season is just like the night before Christmas, and, in both cases, I hope you get what you want this year.
