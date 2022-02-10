Hause is a surname most longtime Danville residents know well.
Sis Hause is not only a Danville historian — and writer of a weekly column for The Danville News since 2001 — she and her late husband, William, who died in 2016, have dedicated much of their lives to giving to Danville and Montour County.
There is no more fitting tribute to their selflessness than the fund recently set up in their name by their children to provide grants for charitable purposes in Montour County and surrounding communities.
“When they were telling me, I couldn’t even begin to comprehend,” Sis said last week. “I know what the Community Giving Foundation is. I was so overwhelmed. It’s just so special. I’m just thrilled my children were kind enough to do that for Bill and I.
“I just wish Bill were here with me to share the whole thing and the generosity and love of our family.”
The Hauses’ community service resume is impressive.
Sis worked for organizations like the Montour County Historical Society and the Thomas Beaver Free Library for 20 years. She also spent 14 years on Danville Area School Board.
Bill was on Danville Borough Council for eight years and was on the Montour Area Recreation Commission, along with coaching youth sports teams.
Together they were involved in the Montgomery House, the Danville Area Community Center, St. Joseph Catholic Church, among other things. They also served on the original board of the Danville Iron Heritage Festival and were among its founders.
Sis also received, among several awards, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Distinguished Service Award for her efforts taking World War II veterans into schools to talk to students.
Small towns like Danville thrive because of people like the Hauses, who volunteer and serve out of a love for community.
The donor-advised Helen “Sis” Graham Hause and William A. Hause Fund, through the Community Giving Foundation, essentially guarantees that giving will continue in perpetuity.