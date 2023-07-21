The Daily Item
Former Penn State and Bucknell men’s basketball standout Andrew Funk has signed a training camp contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Funk, who spent four seasons at Bucknell before spending the 2022-23 season at Penn State, played with the Nuggets during the NBA’s Summer League. He averaged 5.25 points for the Nuggets, who just won their first NBA title, in four Summer League appearances. He averaged 11 minutes a game and made 35 percent of his 3-pointers.
According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year training camp deal that allows for a bonus of up to $75,000 — up from $50,000 in the latest CBA — if a player signs with the team’s G-League team.
In four seasons at Bucknell, Funk scored more than 1,200 points, averaging 17.6 points a game as a senior in 2021-22. In his one season at Penn State this winer, he led the Nittany Lions and the Big Ten with 112 3-pointers. He scored in double figures 25 times, including 27 points in a win over Texas A&M in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. It was the most points ever scored by a Penn State player in an NCAA tournament game.
Funk went undrafted before inking a Summer League deal with Denver, whose general manager is former Penn State standout Calvin Booth. His Penn State teammate Jalen Pickett was the 32nd overall pick by the Nuggets.