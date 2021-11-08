In each of Andrew Funk’s first three seasons on the Bucknell men’s basketball team, there were at least three seniors on the roster for him to look up to.
This season, the senior class picture on Bucknell media was a solo portrait of Funk.
“Me and coach (Nathan) Davis talked about it a lot, and we’re on the younger side of teams that he’s coached,” Funk said. “But the thing that sticks out to me is we’re a mature team. It doesn’t feel as if I’m the only senior most of the time. We have a lot of leaders on the team, a lot of vocal guys.”
Still Funk is the only player on the roster to be a part of a winning Bucknell team, as the Bison have struggled to a combined record of 19-27 over the past two seasons.
The Bison went 21-12 and lost on the road to Colgate in the Patriot League championship game in Funk’s freshman season.
“Having a guy around the longest, who has played the most, the first thing is just to be the steady hand, to not get rattled, to be confident, to play strong, to lead in that respect,” Davis said. “Whenever you get in game situations, one of the toughest things is to not get lost in the energy and lose your poise. He’s a guy who has been around. He can help us as a group keep our poise.”
Funk, who has scored 666 career points, is the leading returning score at 12.9 points per game, and has averaged double figures each of the past two seasons.
Despite the relative lack on inexperience outside of Funk — only juniors Xander Rice and Jake van der Heijdenhave appeared in more than 30 games — the senior has been pleased with his teammates in the preseason.
“I think the sense of accountability on the team has risen, which you need to be successful,” Funk said. “Even with how young we are I’ve been impressed with the maturity of our team and how we’ve been able to jell on and off the court.”
Rice agreed that the atmosphere around the team has been positive in the preseason, and should set up the Bison for success on the court.
“Everyone is bought in to what the coaches want and what our goals are,” Rice said. “That buy-in, and just us being a super close-knit team are really going to go a long way. The overall talent that we have is going to help a lot.”
Rice made one of the biggest jumps last year, scoring 46 more points in 97 fewer minutes than he did as a freshman on his way to averaging 10.5 points per game as a sophomore.
“We recruited him for a reason — he’s a really talented player,” Davis said of Rice. “Obviously he made a big jump going into his sophomore year. He shot, I think, 50 percent from the floor. His assist-to-turnover ratio was really good. We expect that to continue to improve.”
Rice said that improvement came largely from working on his jumper and getting stronger, which in turn helped him be more confident on the court.
“This year, I’ve been working to make sure those jumps stay consistent, and maybe even make bigger jumps,” Rice said.
The only other returning player to average more than five points or 15 minutes per game is 7 foot freshman Andre Screen.
Screen averaged 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last year.
“He’s extraordinarily skilled,” Davis said. “He can shoot out to the 3. He can shoot left-handed hooks, finish around the basket, put the ball on the floor. He rebounds out of his area and blocks shot.
“He’s got a chance to have a tremendous year and a tremendous career. It’s about doing it every night. That’s the big step for every player.”
The challenge of being consistent is one the team as a whole faces.
“We’ll have days where we look great, and then days we don’t look so great,” Rice said. “That’s any team, but we need that consistency. We need the guys to learn their roles and become more comfortable in their roles.”
With a group of younger players, that consistency should come with getting time together on the court.
“The thing with having a lot of new guys is we’re going to have to figure out rotations, who is playing together, who is starting, who is finishing games, that type of thing,” Funk said. “I think the good problem we have with that is we have 12 guys, and I would feel comfortable with them on the court at any time.”
Funk said as much as he wanted to, it was unlikely the Bison would win every game they played this season, so how they responded to adversity would be important to growth and improvement throughout the season. That’s an assessment that Davis agreed with.
“The biggest question is we don’t have a lot of guys who have been through it,” Davis said. “That can be good or bad. They haven’t been through it before, but they’ll have the chance to do it.
“We’ve just got to continue to plug away, get better every day and at the end of the year be playing our best. If we do that, we’ve got a great chance to have a good season.”