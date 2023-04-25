G. Suzanne Bobb, 83, loving mother of seven and adoring wife joined her savior peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Suzanne was born March 10, 1940, to the late Norman and Mary Reyburn of Spring House. She spent her early years in Montgomery County and graduated from Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. She met her lifelong love in first grade, the late James A. Bobb Sr. They wed on Aug. 23, 1958, and moved to Snyder County in 1969 where they farmed side by side and raised their family.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her loving husband, her brother, Roy Reyburn; and her daughter, Patricia Anne Bobb.
She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Bobb-Jones (Wayne), Elizabeth Feltman (the late Dale), all of Middleburg, Victoria Wright (Jeff) of Brookeville, Mary Margaret Herr (Robert) of Chatham, N.J.; and two sons, James Bobb Jr. of Worcester and Daniel Bobb (Becky) of Middleburg. Also, 14 grandchildren, Heath Benfer, Gavin Benfer, Elijah Feltman, Aleah Feltman, Adrian Wilt, Ty Wright, Jason Herr, Elisabeth Herr, Katherine Herr, Patricia Bobb, Emma Bobb, Ethan Bobb, Nathan Jones, Tiffany Eroh; and six great-grandchildren, Anabelle, Alaina, Kaden, Lilly, Lia, Jaron.
Suzanne was an avid knitter and crocheter. She enjoyed teaching others how to knit and entered blankets at the county fair. She was passionate about experimenting with new recipes, collecting, and reading cookbooks. Suzanne was an active member of Middleburg’s Women’s Club, where she enjoyed making peanut butter hearts annually, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Many people enjoyed sitting and conversing with Suzanne. For years, she served on the Franklin Township Election Board. She was a member of the PA Farm Association and Snyder County Historical Society. She and her husband enjoyed trips with their friends of the Middleburg Retirees. Suzanne was knowledgeable about the Bible and was a loyal servant of the Lord. She was a faithful member of the Hassinger “Red Brick” Church and Central Schwenkfelder Church.
We know that we cannot have you, but we are at peace knowing that the angels finally have you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman, beautiful mother, loving grandmother, and a kindhearted friend.
A visitation and service for those who wish to pay their respects to Suzanne will be held Saturday, April 29, at the Hassinger “Red Brick” Church in Middleburg. Visitation hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangelical Hospice at (www.evanhospital.com/services/hospice) or Hassinger “Red Brick” Church, c/o: Ken Walter, 1977 Paxtonville Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.