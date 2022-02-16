YOUNG AMERICAN STUDENTS
SCHOOL: Danville High School
MONTH: November
STUDENT’S NAME: Gabe Benjamin
PARENTS: Michelle and Christopher Benjamin
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY:
Plays football and baseball
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Captain of the Danville Varsity football team, Class Officer, YIP Club Member
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
National Honor Society Member, AP Scholar
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Volunteer at the DACC Basketball league, YIP volunteer, volunteer Good Samaritan, National Honor Society Community Service time, Baseball and Football community service time
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend Lock Haven University and major in Physician’s Assistant
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
“Gabe is an outstanding young man who consistently puts others before himself. Gabe is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met and is never satisfied with anything less than his best. I am very proud to have coached Gabe in football, but even more proud of the young man he is becoming. I am certain that Gabe will accomplish anything that he sets his mind to.”-Roger Legg, Danville High School Guidance Counselor
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Gabe is proud of his Danville roots and wants people to know that he is always willing to lend a helping hand.