Gabriel L. Wenger, 14, of Middleburg, entered into rest Monday, March 6, 2023, due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
He was born March 23, 2008, in Mifflintown, a son of Gerald K. and Melinda H. (Peters) Wenger of Middleburg.
Gabriel worked for M.M. Stahl farming.
He attended Morningstar Church of God in Christ, Mifflinburg.
Surviving in addition to his parents are five siblings, Kaitlyn S. Woods (Devonzhia) of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Sharon J. Wenger, Lorraine E. Wenger, Everett A. Wenger, and Aleric A. Wenger, all of Middleburg; paternal grandparents, Menno G. and Alta M. (Kurtz) Wenger of Middleburg; niece, Azeenah F. Woods, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Aron and Eva (Hoover) Peters; and a cousin, Julianne Wenger.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Morningstar Church of God in Christ, 1871 Mensch Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
To share in Josiah’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.