Of Danville's five main starters from last year's run to the Class 4A boys basketball state quarterfinals, three are playing collegiate basketball and a fourth is spending this year at a Massachusetts prep school.
However, there's no reason to think the Ironmen won't be good again this season.
"We have some guys, and we're probably a little deeper than we were last year," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "We're not as experienced, but we're comfortable going eight or nine deep."
Junior Zach Gordon is the only returning starter for the Ironmen, who only have two seniors on the roster this year, so simply playing basketball will be especially important early in the season.
"We need experience," Grozier said. "We need to play in close games. We have a really difficult schedule. Not only do we play in (Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I), but we have nonconference games against teams like Williamsport, Allentown Central Catholic, Abington Heights.
"It's a difficult nonconference schedule, and we try to do that to prep for down the road."
So the Danville team that takes the court in February may look very different from the one that faces Central Columbia on Friday at Bloomsburg University.
The Ironmen are dealing with injuries and what Grozier called a "good, but brief," preseason after Danville reached the football state quarterfinals.
"We have a ways to go, but we'll get there," Grozier said. "The kids are working hard. It's a tough adjustment for some of them. ... When we get healthy and come together, we could have a really nice team.
"It's about getting our timing down. ... When we get everybody there, I think we'll have a really great product."
Outside of Gordon, the most experienced player on the roster, Grozier said he expects his starting five to include senior Connor Kozick and juniors Cade Cush, Carson Persing and Dameon White.
The Ironmen will also likely have senior Lane Berkey, junior Mason Raup, sophomore Hayden Winn and freshman Ethan Morrison play key roles in the rotation throughout the season.
"I really like this team because they want to learn the game," Grozier said. "They're young, energetic and they want to learn. They're great to be around, and they keep me going. We have really good kids at Danville."
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Gary Grozier
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year's record: 17-2
Roster: Connor Kozick, sr.; Lane Berkey, sr.; Dameon White, jr.; Mason Raup, jr.; Carson Persing, jr.; Brenden Haas, jr.; Zach Gordon, jr.; Cade Cush, jr.; Josh Tanyi Ayuk-Akum, jr.; Hayden Winn, so.; Jah'Risse McCullough, so.; Luke Huron, so.; Carter Heath, so.; Daniel Walker, fr.; Ethan Morrison, fr.; Garrett Hoffman, fr.; Nick Hand, fr.