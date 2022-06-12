Gail A. Walter, 75, of New Berlin, entered into rest at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 4, 1947, in Union County, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Arlene M. (Steininger) Wetzel. On Aug. 20, 1967, she married Kenneth R. Walter, who preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2005.
Gail was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She was employed at Tara Lee Sports, New Berlin, and Aramark, Susquehanna University.
Gail enjoyed gardening, cross-stitching, knitting, and collecting recipes.
She was a former member of Zion United Church of Christ, Kratzerville.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Jason Lamey, of White Springs; one sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Robert Seebold of New Berlin; four grandchildren, Sarah, Jess, Gabby and Kassy; nephews and their families, Jim and Sue Seebold, Raymond and Cindy Shelbert, and their daughter Katie and her family; niece and her family, Jen and Matt Weaver.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen King.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating.
Burial will follow in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Kratzerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gail’s memory to the New Berlin Fire Company, 415 High St., New Berlin, PA 17855.
