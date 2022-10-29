Gale A. Zechman, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center. She was born March 18, 1959 to Inez (Hummel) and Wilbert Zechman.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and aunt. Her granddaughters were everything to her and she lived with them so she could play with them anytime and all the time. She loved movies, animals and to laugh.
She is survived by her twin brother, Dale Zechman; her daughter, Jasmine Dunham; her granddaughters, Shantelle Mullins, Isabella O’Fallon, Mahlea Mills, Milena Mills; her sisters, Betty Pisano and Sandy Dietz; her brothers, Person Hummel, Lawernce Zechman, Kenny Zechman, Rickey Zechman; and her niece Kelly “Corn Flakes” Zechman. Plus many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She wished to donate her body to science so that even after life she would be helping others. She was accepted into the whole body donation called Anatomy Gifts Registry in Maryland. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Gale to be announced. Please get ahold of family named above if you wish to attend.