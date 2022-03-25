Gale L. Kratzer-Snyder, 89, of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Richfield, a daughter of the late Lahman and Elva (Green) Barner. Gale was a 1950 graduate of Freeburg High School and on June 25, 1950, married Russell G. Kratzer who preceded her in death on July 1, 1989. On Sept. 30, 2005, she married Paul S. Snyder who preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2020.
Gale was employed at the Selinsgrove Center and the Zendt Home in Richfield. She was a member of the Richfield United Methodist Church where she had directed both the youth and adult choirs. She was a member of the Richfield Women's Club and served as a Den Mother with the Richfield Cub Scouts.
She was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and an enthusiastic sports fan who, along with her husband, took in spring training in Florida. She was also very gifted musically.
Her greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandchildren, and she faithfully attended their sporting events.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lyndal and Steve Shadel; son and daughter-in-law, Lowell and Chris Kratzer; stepdaughter and her husband, Brenda and Terry Swineford; stepson, Christopher Snyder; grandchildren, April Clark and Scott Gobrecht, Zane and Anna Kratzer, Stacy Shadel and Kyle Rhoads, John and Kelli Kinzer, and Jess Kinzer; great-grandchildren, Tyler Clark and Chelsea Ehrenzellers, Bryson Clark, Owen Kratzer, Greta Kratzer, Charlie Kinzer and Blake Kinzer; step-grandchildren, Jennifer and Scott Umstead, Shane and Val Swineford, Ryan and Shanda Swineford, and Matthew Snyder; step-great-grandchildren, Kerstyn and Wes Klinger, Kaitlyn and Aaron Shrawder, Brett Swineford, Zachary Umstead, Gavin Swineford, Emma Swineford, Faith Swineford, Brayden Swineford, and Benjamin Umstead; step-great-great-grandchildren, Camden Klinger and Aubrey Shrawder.
She was preceded in death by an infant stepdaughter, Sandra; stepgrandson, Richard Swineford; and step-great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Umstead, and Kinsley Shrawder.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Richfield United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of her life at 10 with the Rev. Terry Brosius officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Gale's memory may be made to either Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Richfield United Methodist Church, 90 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.