CATAWISSA — Five first-quarter touchdowns led to a 62-14 win for Southern Columbia over Line Mountain in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals on Saturday.
“It’s one of those game where you come out and stress to the guys to play with intensity,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “You tell to take care of business and that’s pretty much what they did.”
Southern Columbia (10-1) scored on plays of 18, 12, 64, 42, and 34 yards in the opening quarter to take a 37-7 lead after 12 minutes.
Line Mountain (2-9) did tie the game on its first play from scrimmage when Blake Readinger connected with Aiden Herb for a 78-yard touchdown.
“Overall, I thought we executed on offense pretty well,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “We worked hard and put some stuff in that we don’t normally run. We ran it pretty well and Blake hung in there and threw some balls. I was just really proud of those guys for executing the game plan we called.”
The moment was nice for the Eagles, but the next few minutes belonged to Southern Columbia, though.
Following a long kick return, Braeden Wisloski scored on a 12-yard run. The defense then forced a punt moments before Gavin Garcia broke off a 64-yard run.
“Just seeing our team adjust to a touchdown with a brush off the shoulder shows how powerful our offense is,” Garcia said. “Props to them. I bit on the early run there, but ultimately that ended up being my zone. It got us an extra series on offense. I’ll take it.”
Garcia finished with 130 yards on six carries to go with two rushing touchdowns. He also scored the backbreaker with a 42-yard interception return in the opening quarter.
The long defensive effort came on the heels of his 64-yard rushing touchdown.
“You can always count on them getting a stop,” Garcia said of the defense. “Getting the offense back on the field, we always have good field position and that helps tremendously.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 62, LINE MOUNTAIN 14
Line Mountain;7;0;7;0 — 14
Southern Columbia;35;14;0;13 — 62
First quarter
SCA—Blake Wise 18 pass to Jake Rose (Isaac Carter kick) 10:33
LM—Blake Readinger 78 pass to Aidan Herb (Brayden Boyer kick) 10:11
SCA—Braeden Wisloski 12 run (Carter kick) 9:48
SCA—Gavin Garcia 64 run (Carter kick) 6:15
SCA—Gavin Garcia 42 interception return (Carter kick) 5:54
SCA—Braeden Wisloski 34 run (Carter kick) 3:23
Second quarter
SCA—Wes Barnes 1 run (Carter kick) 7:41
SCA—Gavin Garcia 3 run (Carter kick) 2:23
Third quarter
LM—Beau Keim 1 run (Boyer kick) 6:52
Fourth quarter
SCA—Matt Masala 5 run (Carter kick) 11:04
SCA—Louden Murphy 1 run (knee) 5:10
TEAM STATISTICS
;LM;SCA
First downs;9;16
Rushes-yards;17-106;34-356
Passing;8-16-2;2-3-0
Passing yards;190;33
Penalties-yards;2-20;14-123
Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-0
Individual statistics
Rushing: Line Mountain — Nolan Baumert 10-37; Blake Readinger 3-61; Beau Keim 4-7. Southern Columbia — Gavin Garcia 6-130 2 TD; Wesley Barnes 8-66 TD; Tyler Arnold 1-4; Braeden Wisloski 5-72 2 TD; Trevor Yorks 3-17; Louden Murphy 4-11 TD; Matt Masala 7-56 TD.
Passing: Line Mountain — Blake Readinger 8-16 190 yards 2 INT, TD. Southern Columbia — Blake Wise 2-3 33 yards TD.
Receiving: Line Mountain — Aiden Herb 1-78 TD; Nolan Baumert 2-7; Brayden Boyer 3-74; Micah Sgrignoli 1-25; Jace Hackenburg 1-12. Southern Columbia — Jake Rose 2-33 TD.