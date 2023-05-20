Gary A. Klingler, 79, of Selinsgrove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born on April 25, 1944, in Danville, the son of the late Harry and Beulah (Newman) Klingler.
On May 6, 1967, he married the former Joyce A. Aucker, who survives. The couple were married for 56 years at the time of his passing.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He retired after 32 and a half years from the Selinsgrove Borough and was superintendent of Public Works.
He was very active serving in his community. Gary was a life member and fire chief for 25 years of Freeburg Fire Company and served on various committees including president, chaplain, and financial secretary, and was on the Freeburg Borough council and was president for many years. He was also a life member of the DH&L Ambulance Company and a member of the fire company and in 1962 was a charter member of DH&L Fire Company as a junior firefighter. Gary was a member of the American Legion Post 25 Selinsgrove and the Honor Guard. He was a member and former Worshipful Master of the Lafayette Masonic Lodge 194, Selinsgrove, Tall Cedars and the Freeburg/Washington Recreation Association. Gary was a former Scout leader for the Freeburg Boy Scout Troop. He enjoyed caring for his yard and hunting. Gary loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Gary is survived by two daughters, Sherry Wolfe and Lori Klingler; three grandchildren Ashley Long, and twins Cameron and Cooper Betts; a nephew Steven Mengle; a niece Patricia Duncan; a brother-in-law, Larry (Jeanie) Aucker; and a sister-in-law Diane (Park) Rapp.
He was preceded in death by a son, Paul D. Klingler; a sister Elizabeth (Harry) Aurand; and a sister-in-law Eileen Klinger.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove followed by the funeral service and beginning with a Masonic Memorial service at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Ruth Liples and Pastor Lynn Schmoyer. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 will be in Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Gary to the Freeburg Fire Company or to the Quick Response Squad, PO Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827.