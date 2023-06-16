Gary A Walter, 77, of Lewisburg passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg on Oct. 9, 1945, a son of the late Dallas and Orphia (Danowsky) Walter. He was married to the former Patricia Metzger who preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2021.
Gary was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School. He was a lifelong farmer and dairy farmer.
He attended the twin Churches, was a member of the FFA and Farm Bureau.
Surviving is a son, Matthew A Walter of Lewisburg; three grandchildren: Jessica Derk of Middleburg, Shelby Walter and Ashley Walter both of Lewisburg, and a great-grandson Blake Walter. Surviving in addition are two brothers, Dean Walter and Brian Walter both of Lewisburg.
Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday evening from 6-8 at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery, on Thursday at noon with the Rev David McCarty officiating.