Gary E. Brent Sr., age 74, of 711 Alton St., Danville, died at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was born on Jan. 15, 1947, in Danville. He was the son of the late John E. and Betty A. (Hackenberg) Brent. A lifelong resident of Danville, he graduated from Danville High School in 1965.
Gary served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and earned a rank of Specialist 5th Class.
Prior to retiring, he worked for PENNDOT for over 34 years.
Gary was a member of the Danville VFW Post 298. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren to fish, hunt, and garden. He enjoyed trips to the cabin with his wife, Sally, and family. Following his retirement, Gary spent a lot of time fishing with his “Cuzzie.” He loved to watch his children and grandchildren play sports and also enjoyed teasing his grandkids all of the time.
Gary was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Sally J. (Wertman) Brent, on July 20, 2018.
He is survived by two sons: Gary E. Brent Jr., and his wife Jennifer, and John A. Brent, and his wife Colleen, both of Danville; four grandchildren: Zachary, and his fiancé Jadyn, Ashley, Katie, and Paige Brent; one great-grandchild: Mylo; two sisters: Brenda, wife of Keith Gibson, M.D. and Cindy, wife of John Ammerman, both of Danville; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
Gary will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, Pappy, proud patriot, and a genuinely great person. We take comfort in knowing he is with Sally, sitting on a swing at Heaven’s Cabin.
At Gary’s request, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Gary by donating to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road., Danville.
