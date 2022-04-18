Gary E. Ibberson, 63, lovingly known as Uncle Gary, of Millersburg, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital‑Schuylkill, Pottsville.
He was born in Harrisburg on May 3, 1958, a son of the late Dorothy and Dean Ibberson. Gary was employed as an accountant for Dauphin County until his retirement in 2013.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Millersburg, a life member of the Millersburg Fire Company and Dauphin County Fireman’s Association, life member of the Historical Society of Millersburg and Upper Paxton Township and a Millersburg Borough Council member for over 12 years.
Gary is survived by his brother, Rick (Cheryl) Ibberson of Millersburg; three nieces, Kristin Ibberson, Tara Lahr, Ange Sitlinger; nephew, Michael (Katie) Ibberson; great nieces and nephews, Brenna, Caisley and Bentley Ibberson, Ruthie and Isaac Wilt.
Gary was happiest when spending time with his family, going on trips to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, attending Hershey Bears games and watching his favorite sports teams and NASCAR.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Grace United Methodist Church, Millersburg, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
Interment will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics PA Area M, 55 Miller St., Enola, PA 17025.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.