Gary E. Mummah, 71, of McAlisterville, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.
Born Feb. 16, 1950, in Danville, he was a son of the late Donald and Mildred “Millie” (Diffenderfer) Mummah.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley (Macknair) Mummah, whom he married June 27, 1971; one son, Kevin Mummah and wife Christa, of Oakland Mills; two granddaughters, Ellie and Adeline Mummah; and one sister, Sue Warfel and husband John of Milton.
Gary retired from Dauphin Electric and gave his unending support to Lost Creek Cycles in Oakland Mills.
He was a member of Chestnut Flat Hunting Club, Potter County Snowmobile Club, and Lewistown Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, tinkering in his garage, watching NASCAR (he was an Elliot fan), and was a Steelers football fan. His greatest joy was his granddaughters.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Guss Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Third St., Mifflintown, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Allen Hulslander officiating.
Interment will be in Lost Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Fire Company, 461 Main St., McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Condolences may be left at www.gussfh.com.