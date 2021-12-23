Gary E. Wagner, 75, of Port Trevorton, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home in Union Township, Snyder County.
Gary was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Elwood Wagner and Ethel Felmey. On Sept. 29, 1972, he married his beautiful bride, Carol M. (Shafer) Wagner. They shared 49 years of marriage until Carol’s passing on Dec. 9, 2021.
He retired from the Selinsgrove Center as a transport person. Gary was a member of A-Line United Methodist Church and Witmer’s United Methodist Church. His hobbies included woodworking, landscaping, camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed driving his Amish friends.
Gary is survived by two daughters, Cathy Yordy and her husband Keith, and Daphne Willman; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pat Rovenolt and her husband George, Kay Shirk and her husband Donald, and Beverly Eisenhower and her husband John; and a brother-in-law, Roger Reeder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Carol; a sister, Sandy Reeder, and a nephew, Josh Kroh.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in loving memory of Gary to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements.