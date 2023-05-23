Gary J. Hulsizer, 80, of Sunbury, passed away Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023. His immediate family members were by his side at the time of his passing in the Hospice Care facility at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born March 29, 1943, a son of the late Fred and Rosella Strawser. He is survived by his wife, Hope Ann Reedy, of Sunbury. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on May 1, having been married since 1965.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Jimmy Hulsizer of Daytona Beach, Fla., Joey Hulsizer of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Jason Hulsizer of Waitsfield, Vt. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jared Hulsizer, Brooke Hulsizer, Joel Hulsizer, Austin Hulsizer, Kiely Reed, and Devon Reed; daughter-in-law, Samantha Hulsizer; and brother, Warren Brubaker.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Strawser; and sister, Alice Reed.
Gary was employed as a construction worker with Eastern Industries (formerly Faylor Middlecreek) for more than 40 years. Throughout his life, Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling. He was an avid golfer and huge supporter of Shikellamy High School athletics, particularly wrestling. Gary was blessed with an immense group of friends, both young and old, and was known for his sense of humor and desire to make others laugh and smile.
In keeping with his wishes, services will be held privately. However, a Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer with details to be announced at a later date.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Mr. Hulsizer’s care.