Gary L. Beiber, 74, of Sunbury, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home.
Gary was born on March 16, 1948, in Turbotville, a son of the late Lawrence and Sadie (Moser) Beiber. On March 10, 1990, he married his bride Janetta R. Beiber. They shared over 32 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Warrior Run High School in Turbotville. Gary served in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Papermill in New Columbia.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Janetta; children, Tamela Beiber, Gary Wayne Beiber, Beth Ann Baker, Joel Straub and wife Rose, Jerry Straub, and Jesse Straub; nine grandchildren; a brother, Lawrence Beiber Jr.; twin sisters Jean Litterer and Joan Flick, and sisters Betty Derr and Maxine Miller.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Interment will immediately follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Freeburg.