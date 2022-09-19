Gary L. Norman, 84, of Beaver Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Beaver Springs, a son of the late Forest and Evelyn (Benfer) Norman. Gary was a 1956 graduate of West Snyder High School and on Jan. 23, 1960, he married the former Diane L. Steininger who preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2008.
Gary worked for Charles King Construction, in the body shop at Kline Motors, and retired as a truck driver with Middleswarth Potato Chips after more than 30 years of service.
He was a member of the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church. He enjoyed traveling, socializing with people and spending time with his family and friends, and in later years watching Christian television.
Surviving are his faithful companion, Betty Aurand of Middleburg; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott A. and Tena Norman of Middleburg and Gregg S. and Becki Norman of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Brooke Norman, Aaron (Roxane) Norman, Chandler (Kaitlyn) Norman and Cameron (Kayla) Norman; six great-grandchildren, Nash Grover, Kenley and Olivia Norman, Naomi Meyer, Raelyn Norman, and Cohen Norman; one brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Marianne Norman of Lewistown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church followed by the funeral at 2 with the Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer, Rev. Cameron Going, and Rev. Nick Rine officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.