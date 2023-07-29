Gary L. Walter, 84, Selinsgrove

Gary L. Walter — dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather — passed away July 29, 2023. Gary was born to Harry Walter and Nettie Fisher Walter in Kratzerville, Pa., on July 27, 1939. He graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1956, where he played football, was in the flying club and where he also met his high school sweet heart, Senda Wind, who he married in 1961.
Gary started working for the Dutch Pantry Restaurant at the age of 13 as a busboy and worked his way up to manager, then supervisor, and later as one of the youngest assistants to the Executive Vice President. He worked for the Dutch Pantry for 15 years, and during those years was personally taught how to make fried chicken by Colonel Sanders.
In 1967, he opened his own restaurant on the “Golden Strip” in Selinsgrove with only 12 seats, known as Gary’s Farm House Restaurant and where he retired in 1996 when the restaurant seated 300.
Gary was a member of the Keystone Drum and Bugle Corps, he enjoyed flying, riding motor cycle, riding horse and hunting. He farmed, raised horses and had raced horses for many years. He was an Honorary member of the Pennsylvania State Police, a member of the Kreamer Sportsman’s club, The Zembo Shrine and a 32nd Degree Mason of the Williamsport Lodge.
Gary has two daughters Dori Dietz, and son in-law Curtis Dietz, and Karen Walter; two grandchildren, Colby Dietz and Morgan Dietz-Kratzer, her husband Wayne Kratzer; who passed in 2020, and his two great-granddaughters, Kaisley and Taylyn Kratzer.
He had a sister, Sandy Cohick who died in 1968. He has one nephew, John Cohick and a niece Cindy Barrick, who passed away in 2019.
Please join his family for drop-in viewing Wednesday evening, Aug. 2, from 6-8 p.m., or Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10-11 a.m., at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home. Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 North High St., Selinsgrove, Pa., 17870.
Burial will be in Shreiner’s Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor his memory may be made to the DH&L Fire Company Ambulance, 713 Bridge St., Suite 14, Selinsgrove, Pa., 17870.