Gary Paul Bottiger, 75, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 12:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Lewisburg, a son of the late G. Frank and Betty E. (Miller) Bottiger.
Gary was a 1964 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, a 1969 graduate of Mansfield University, and in 1990, he obtained a master’s degree in education from Wilmington College, Delaware.
He was employed at Woodbridge High School in Bridgeville, Delaware, for 30 years, where he retired in 1999. He then taught at Delaware Technical College in Georgetown, Delaware, from 1999 until officially retiring in 2006.
Gary was both a high school and college wrestler and started the wrestling program at Woodbridge High School.
He was a former member of the Bridgeville Lions Club, and enjoyed golfing, watching golf and scholastic wrestling, and was a fan of Penn State Football and Baltimore Orioles Baseball.
Gary was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg.
Surviving are his brother, Larry Bottiger of Mifflinburg; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Matthew Scheinwald of Suffern, New York; and grandson, Andrew Scheinwald.
A private committal will be conducted in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.