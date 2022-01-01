Gary R. Keefer, age 68, of 144 Elysburg Road, Danville (Riverside), died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Born in Bloomsburg on December 27, 1953, he was a son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Newbury) Keefer. He spent his life in the Danville/Riverside areas and was a 1971 graduate of Danville High School. He later graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Gary was employed by Geisinger Medical Center for 36 years, retiring in 2015. At the time of his retirement he was the Director of I.T. and Telecommunications.
He was of the United Methodist Faith.
Gary loved to bowl and bowled a perfect 300 game. As a youth, he participated in Little League baseball. He was a follower of Bucknell sports, especially the basketball team. An avid golfer, he scored a hole in one. In observance of his 50th birthday, he traveled to Ireland to play golf. He followed his nephew’s and great nephew’s baseball teams.
He was a longtime member of the former Danville Elks Lodge. Gary also belonged to the Continental Fire Co. and Friendship Fire Co. in Danville. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Croker and a brother-in-law, Daniel Doyle.
Gary is survived by three sisters: Barbara, wife of Jim Beshore, Bloomsburg, Sherry Doyle, Atlas, and Debara, wife of Michael Chyko, Bloomsburg (Lightstreet); 10 nephews and nieces and 22 great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Bloomsburg Christian Church, 107 Deussen Drive, Bloomsburg, with Church pastor, Eric J. Miller, officiating. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m.
Gary was a pet lover and friends may remember him with a contribution to either of the following: Danville S.P.C.A., 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, Pa 17821; PA P.E.T.S., 203 E. Fifth St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815, or to the Animal Resource Center, P. O. Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
