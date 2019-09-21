Gary W. “Henny” Hendershot, 61, of Watsontown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.
He was born Aug. 29, 1958, in Muncy-Creek Township, Lycoming County. On Sept. 7, 1985, he married the former Patty A. Miller, and they celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Henny was a 1976 graduate of Warrior Run High School, and a 1978 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College. He was a master certified welder and worked at ACF industries in Milton, retiring after 30 years of service. He then worked for TPS Industries, New Columbia.
He loved woodworking, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Also, Henny enjoyed helping others whenever it was needed. He was known as a Mr. Fix-It.
Surviving besides his wife, Patty, are his nephews, Mitchell Miller and his wife Janeeka and their daughter Jancsi with another baby boy on the way, and Matthew Miller and his wife and three children; brother-in-law, Terry Wareham and his wife Cindy; sister-in-law, Robin Hunt and her husband Tom; brother-in-law, Jeff Miller and his wife Linda; his beagle dog, Smooch; and his campground family.
Preceding him in death are Wayne Alta and Sherry Miller.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Brooks Funeral Home, 124 Main St., Watsontown where the funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with Pastor Gary Zarr officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Brooks Funeral Home to help defray costs.
“Everyday clothes please.”