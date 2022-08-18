SHAMOKIN DAM — Lane restrictions will begin next week on Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam for a gas main replacement project.
Starting Monday, the contractor, Kriger Pipeline Inc., will begin a gas main replacement project on Sunbury Road between the intersection with W&L Collision Center and Park Road. The project will continue onto Park Road to Kratzerville Road.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
The project is expected to be completed in October.
— MARCIA MOORE