A bill that unanimously passed the state Senate education committee this week to allow students to repeat a grade because of inconsistency at schools over the past year due to COVID-19 deserves serious consideration.
Clearly, the education process has been impacted in countless ways and likely in areas educators, parents and students don't even know yet. The impact will likely be felt for years.
Senate Bill 664 would allow parents to have their children repeat the grade they were in during the 2020-2021 school year if they have concerns their children didn’t learn enough or lost too much academic ground. There are also key provisions for students enrolled in special education programs to remain in school for an extra year even if they turn 21, the maximum age at which students with intellectual disabilities are allowed to remain in secondary school.
Currently, similar decisions regarding holding a student back are usually formed through a consensus between parents or guardians and school officials. This bill would give parents more authority to make the decision solely.
“The pandemic has taught us that every child learns differently. Some students struggle with homebound education,” Pro Tem Jake Corman, a Republican from Centre County and prime sponsor of SB 664, said. “Given the circumstances, it makes sense to give parents a stronger say in whether their kids should advance to the next grade level or repeat a grade to make up for learning loss during the pandemic."
We have been fortunate in the Valley that most schools here have seen minimal disruption, at least in regard to options. From the start of the 2020-21 school year, all Valley districts have had both in-person and remote learning alternatives. If a family wasn't comfortable with safety precautions in place, online learning was available. If a student struggled remotely, they could shift back to in-person.
That hasn't been the case across all of Pennsylvania and the nation. In some places, students haven't been back in a real classroom in more than 14 months.
Parents must always be the greatest advocate for their children. This bill allows for that. It would be wise for parents to remain in contact with educators about this critical decision. There is no such thing as too much information in this process.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today's was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.