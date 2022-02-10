Gaye D. Richard, 63, of Millmont, entered into rest at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 16, 1958, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Valentine) Ettinger. On June 13, 1976, she married Joseph L. Richard Jr., who survives.
Gaye was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School and SUN Tech for graphic arts in 1976.
She was employed as a caregiver for the mentally ill, and owned and operated In-Tune Music Shoppe, Millmont.
Gaye enjoyed doing leatherwork, painting, drawing, playing guitar and drums, and horseback riding.
She was a very active member at Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, Mifflinburg, where she attended women’s retreats, assisted on the praise team, and directed multiple dinner dramas.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 45 years, are one daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Jesse Aigler of Mifflinburg; daughter-in-law, Kristy Richard of Milton; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Adriana, Joslynn, Kade, and Ainsley; stepgrandchildren, Brenden and Logan Aigler; one great-granddaughter, Leilani; one niece, April Rathburn; and her beloved caregiver, Lesa Swartz.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Richard; brother, Timothy Zechman; and sister, Dottie Zechman.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Church Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. with Pastor Eric Reamer and Pastor Donita Keister officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website, at https://www.facebook.com/bvcob/.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Joseph Richard Jr., 370 Laurel Road, Millmont, to help defray funeral costs.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.