We are saddened to announce the passing of Gayle Ann Dively of Selinsgrove, born Aug. 20, 1953, in Harrisburg, and died on April 29, 2023, at the Spring Creek Rehabilitation Center in Harrisburg.
Gayle was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Boynton. She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Bruce Dively. Also surviving are Gayle’s father, Albert Boynton Jr.; two children, Justin (Tara) Dively of Middleburg, and Adam (Amy) Dively of York; as well as four grandchildren, Gabriel and Sophia of Middleburg, and Makenna and Reagan of York.
Gayle was a 1971 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and attended Susquehanna University. Gayle served as a paraprofessional in the Selinsgrove School District until she retired in 2016. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed working at Walden Books in the Susquehanna Valley Mall where she would engage with those she knew in the community.
Gayle could be seen cheering on her children and grandchildren at their local sporting and school events. She was an avid soccer mom and could be seen and heard cheering from the sidelines at each of Justin and Adam’s games when they were growing up. She was joyful when her grandchildren were around her, and she valued them as a big part of her life. Gayle loved having her grandchildren visit her, taking them swimming, taking them to the playground, and taking them to Knoebels.
She was at her best when she was in the role of mother and grandmother, stamping, cross-stitching or spending time with her card club. She loved family traditions of going to the beach, celebrating Christmas, Fourth of July at her family’s hunting cabin, and any other activities that involved spending time with her family. She was known for her wacky cake that everyone looked forward to at family gatherings. Along with family, Gayle loved spending time with her friends.
As per Gayle’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
Donations in Gayle’s memory can be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr., Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or at https://www.theaftd.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/.