Gayle Pepper, 82, Lewisburg

Gayle Goodall Pepper, 82, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 11:24 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at her home.
She was born May 1, 1941, in Elmira, New York, a daughter of the late Malcolm and Pearl (Gingrich) Goodall. On Nov. 11, 1961, in the First Baptist Church, Lewisburg, she married William T. Pepper, who survives.
Gayle was a 1959 graduate of Lewisburg High School and earned a degree in sign language from Suffolk Community College, Long Island. She was employed at Suffolk County Police Department as a 911 operator.
Gayle was a member of the First Baptist Church, Lewisburg, where she
volunteered at the food and clothing drive and served on the Council of
Churches for many years. Gayle loved quilting, sewing, and reading, but raising and spending time with her family was the core of her life and she will be deeply missed by all.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 61 years, are five children and their spouses, Polly and Michael Miller of Long Island, W. Thomas Pepper and Patricia Comitini of Cheshire, Connecticut, and Matthew and Kristin Pepper of Brooklyn, Jennifer Pepper of Portland, Maine, and Megan Leavy and Kevin Rishel of Lewisburg; one sister, Janice Rolecki of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third Street, Lewisburg, with Rev. Dr. John Patrick Colatch, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.