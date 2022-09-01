For The Daily Item
If Loren Gehret could script her final soccer season in a high school jersey and shorts, it would end the same way last year’s lengthy run came to a fruitful close and it would end identically as 2020 did … by celebrating yet another state championship with some of her best friends.
And should a number of memorable individual accomplishments slide in her direction at some point — much like a well-delivered through ball from either flank or a blistering 40-yard strike off her educated left foot — that would be a neat bonus yet one hardly guaranteed.
For a youngster who has accomplished so much at Southern Columbia and been recognized repeatedly during her first three seasons, it’s not the individual rewards that motivate her each time she bounces toward the goal. It’s the collective achievements that push her to succeed.
Such as panning for District 4 playoff supremacy, an invaluable piece of hardware that was awarded to Derek Stine’s Tigers the past two seasons. Such as mining state championship gold, something Southern has done the past two seasons and three times in four years.
“Obviously, (winning a state championship) is what every team wants to do,” Gehret said. “For us, it’s like something we’re really, really pushing for because of the success we’ve had. Being my senior year, I just want to keep it on a roll and end on a really high note.”
So, every time Gehret rockets a restart past an unsuspecting goalkeeper or curls an in-swinger from the right flag to the far post for a headball finish, there’s a collective celebration. And each time the Tigers hoist a championship trophy, a similar display unfolds.
Gehret has celebrated frequently during her memorable soccer career, as she’s pocketed 95 goals, dished out 53 assists and rung up 243 points in Southern black-and-gold. Those numbers rank her second, first and second, respectively, in the Tigers’ sparkling record books.
No. 1 on the all-time goals list is Southern assistant Erin Snyder Spotts, who pocketed 130 finishes as a Tiger. Gehret owns the career assists mark, having passed Mary Frances Hynoski Helwig (49) late last season. Spotts also sits first on the points chart with 307.
Should Gehret exceed, equal or come close to her 2021 numbers (42 goals, 22 assists, 106 points) all three marks will be hers. Yet collecting state gold is atop her to-do list.
“Obviously, the school records are close enough, but that’s a little ways away,” said Gehret, who several weeks back played for a national championship with Penn FC, her Hummelstown-based club team. “That’s something that’s in the back of your mind, but I’m just hoping I don’t regret anything. That I play every game 100 percent and have fun with my friends.”
Tagged all-state and all-region twice by the United Soccer Coaches, Gehret added yet another accomplishment to her ledger when that group named her an All-American. That led to a trip to Kansas City, Mo., that nearly didn’t happen because her family’s flights were scrapped.
“It was definitely not something I expected at all,” recalled Gehret, who received the news at Southern’s season-ending banquet from assistant coach Jen Stine. “I was like, ‘Me? Are you serious?’ and then my parents (Jeremy and Nikki) started crying and I teared up.”
Rarely surprised by anything her senior protégé does on a soccer field – her father played soccer at Mount St. Mary’s (Md.), while her mother is in the Mount’s Hall of Fame for her hoops exploits – Stine would welcome another one-on-one chat with her star striker … eventually.
Right now, starting quickly is Gehret’s priority.
“We’re trying to get her to put her full foot on the throttle from the beginning and see what kinds of things she can accomplish,” Jen Stine noted. “Honestly, they’re limitless. Ultimately, my goal for her is to be Pennsylvania player of the year.”
And if Gehret can get off to a terrific start in Southern’s opener at Fleetwood – her father’s alma mater — and sustain her play throughout, who knows what will happen? More individual honors could be on the way. Perhaps league, district and state championships as well.
If so, it would be the proper sendoff for Gehret, who committed to Monmouth (N.J.) University just before the end of the school year. Ironically, her aunt Danelle played hoops there. It’s also near the Atlantic Ocean yet within driving distance of her Elysburg home.
“Our main goal for this year is to have no regrets,” said Gehret, who would love to kick for Southern’s football team. “When you’re getting to play with your best friends, it’s different than playing in college. You’re playing with people you’re grown up with and played soccer with since you were four or five years old.”