DANVILLE — Senior forward Loren Gehret didn’t have to wait long to soak in the fact that she tied the Southern Columbia girls soccer record for goals on Tuesday night.
The Tiger star scored her 130th career with just seconds remaining in the first half as SCA took a commanding lead on its way to a 6-0 rout of Wyalusing in the District 4 Class A semifinal in Danville.
“I was able to take it in at halftime and it was nice to do it in a game that we had a comfortable lead. I am more worried about winning than the goals themselves. I know that I will get my chances,” said Gehret.
That goal tied Erin (Snyder) Spotts for the program record. Spotts had an up-front view to watch it take place Tuesday. She is one of the assistant coaches for Tigers, who will play South Williamsport in the District 4 final on Thursday.
“It’s really cool that we get to be tied for a couple of days. When she breaks the record, I want it to be good. I want it to be one of those sweet goals when she breaks it," Spotts said/ "Having the opportunity to do it in a District 4 championship game when it really matters is an awesome opportunity that she will have."
The game’s scoring started quickly for the Tigers. Emma Genners scored off a corner kick feed from Gehret just 1:09 into the semifinal against the Rams.
Southern went in front 2-0 with 21:25 remaining in the first half when Sophie Shadle scored off an assist from Peyton Wisloski.
The two-time defending PIAA champs scored three more goals over the final five minutes until intermission to build a comfortable lead.
Gehret scored her first goal with 4:24 left off a centering pass from Wisloski that was nearly identical to the previous assist.
“Scoring is always fun, but just getting the ball in the back of the net is all that matters. It doesn’t matter who it is that scores because we play as a team,” said Wisloski.
Wisloski set up the next ball by winning a ball near midfield. She passes it ahead to Gehret, and freshman Kennadie Reamer scored with 47 seconds left in the half.
Then, the memorable goal came just seconds later as Reamer assisted Gehret. Gehret, who was an All-American a season ago, blasted the shot in from distance just as she has done so many times over the past four years.
“It was great to score there late in the first half to tie the record. After the half ended, we knew being up 5-0 that we just needed to keep the momentum going to close out the win,” Gehret said.
With just under a minute to go in the game, Ava Yancoskie scored a final goal off a lead pass from Jadyn Jankowski.
Southern (14-5-1) will take on a familiar foe on Thursday in the final. The Tigers will battle with South Williamsport with Gehret on the brink of history.
Last season, the Tiger beat the Mounties in both the District 4 and Eastern Final on their way to winning a third PIAA championship in the past four years.
“It would be really cool to break the record in the district final, but more importantly we want to win. If it happens, it happens. If I don’t get it and we win, that’s all that matters,” said Gehret.
District 4 Class A semifinal
at Danville HS
Southern 6, Wyalusing 0
First half
SC-Emma Genners (Loren Gehret assist), 38:51; SC-Sophie Shadle (Peyton Wisloski assist), 21:25; SC-Gehret (Wisloski assist), 4:24; SC-Kennadie Reamer (Gehret assist), 0:47; SC-Gehret (Reamer assist), 0:03.
Second half
SC-Ava Yancoskie Jadyn Jankowski assist), 0:49.
Shots: SC, 21-1. Saves: Southern (Quinn Johnston) 1, Wyalusing (Sophia Alvarez) 9. Corners: SCA, 10-0.