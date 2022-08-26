COAL TOWNSHIP — Patients at Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center Coal Township said they love coming to the facility since it opened a year ago.
The Coal Township center celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday with a birthday bash at 9333 Route 61, Coal Township. The centers are designed to focus on personalized primary care and wellness for people ages 65 and older.
When asked what they love about the center, patients Viv Guinan, of Mount Carmel, and Mary Snyder, of Kulpmont, said, "Everything."
"We call it our bestie club," said Guinan. "It was the best thing that ever happened to us. Now we're all friends. We never even knew one another. There's not enough room in here for all of us."
"We're so happy," said Snyder. "It's a happy place."
Denika Keefer, the community program specialist, said the event was an opportunity to bring patients together to celebrate and enjoy everything the clinic has to offer. The event included games, cake and making ice cream by hand.
"It's been a privilege at this clinic seeing people grow, especially at an older age," said Keefer. "We're never too old to grow."
Combining both social and wellness aspects to the event, it increases longevity in Geisinger patients, as diverse social supports can lead to a host of physical, mental, cognitive benefits and help reduce the risk of depression, according to Geisinger.
"In the community room, we offer arts and crafts. I do educational programming," said Keefer. "We have game days and have off site trips. We do different things for them to learn about their community."
Kirsten Busko, the wellness coordinator, said seeing patients grow physically and mentally has been an accomplishment in the last year.
"My primary role is overlooking the gym," said Busko. "I teach different fitness classes and one on one sessions. I've seen their improvement over the past year with different exercising, strength endurance and flexibility and overall health.