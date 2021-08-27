COAL TOWNSHIP — For those age 65 and older in lower Northumberland County, achieving better health is now easier with the opening of the newest Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center. Featuring more time with your doctor, same-day appointments and an entire care team dedicated to your health and well-being, 65 Forward makes it easier than ever for members to live their healthiest lives.
Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin-Coal Township is a $2.6 million investment of a redesigned space that brings together all the health care services those 65 and over frequently need. Conveniently located across from the Coal Township Walmart at 9333 State Route 61 in The Plaza at Coal Township, the health center offers a team of health care professionals, including nurses, nutritionists and a personal health care advocate who can assist with coordinating care between specialists, hospitals and insurance.
Available to Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) members, 65 Forward offers members appointment times of up to 60 minutes and access to wellness, fitness and social activities in a relaxing environment. If you don’t have Geisinger Gold coverage, you can take advantage of a trial period to experience senior-focused primary care.
“Seeing patients in this community for more than 20 years, I understand how important it is to have a strong relationship with your family doctor,” said Thomas Hood, M.D., the physician at 65 Forward Shamokin-Coal Township. “I’m excited to be a part of the 65 Forward program and to be able to spend more time with my patients to deepen that doctor-patient relationship. When I combine that relationship with everything 65 Forward has to offer, it can truly help to make health easier for those 65 and older.”
As a 65 Forward member, you’ll benefit from your care team working with you to manage chronic conditions and health concerns through a tailored care plan. Each 65 Forward location features access to the most-used health services by Geisinger Gold members, including lab, X-ray, behavioral health, community support and pharmacy home delivery. This can mean fewer trips to the emergency room or the hospital by better managing your health at the doctor’s office.
Geisinger data shows 65 Forward members are meeting or exceeding national benchmarks for diabetes care and blood pressure control when compared to those in traditional primary care settings. Members are living healthier lives by lowering hemoglobin A1C levels, and with better blood pressure control are reducing the risk of stroke, heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases. Members also have about 15 percent lower inpatient hospitalization rates, and about 40 percent lower emergency room visits.
The more intimate patient experience means doctors can focus on early detection and discussion of possible health concerns and better care management. Primary care physicians with 65 Forward see a maximum of 450 patients, compared to the national average of 2,000 to 3,000 patients per primary care physician.
“Geisinger 65 Forward is one of the best benefits to being enrolled in Geisinger Gold,” said Kurt Wrobel, Geisinger Health Plan president and executive vice president of insurance operations. “We’re meeting our members where they are by offering these services all in one place. When we do this, we’re able to lower health costs, provide a better member experience and support our members and their health. Our members are living healthier lives with this program.”
Dr. Hood is accepting new patients. To meet him, take a tour of the new location, or enroll in the program, call 570-644-6198 or geisinger.org/ForwardNewsShamokin. The Shamokin-Coal Township location is Geisinger’s third 65 Forward Health Center in central Pennsylvania and the system’s seventh location.