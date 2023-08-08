DANVILLE — Geisinger’s anesthesiology department has launched systemwide initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint and create greener practices
Joining seven other systems with environmental sustainability initiatives, including Kaiser Permanente, the department will reduce waste — and continue to offer world-class patient care.
“The healthcare industry, like many industries, has a significant environmental impact, with operating rooms in particular having an outsized carbon footprint,” said Dr. Matthew Desciak, department chair of anesthesiology. “Disposable equipment has become popular over the past decade for many reasons, but this has led to large volumes of waste and a complicated lifecycle from manufacturing to shipping to elimination.”
Geisinger will be looking for opportunities to switch from disposable to reusable for products like laryngoscopes, circuits, and medical gowns. This will allow for higher quality products and a reduction in the department’s carbon footprint associated with large-scale manufacturing. The change will also eliminate a substantial amount of waste.
These initiatives are already in place at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and will continue to roll out systemwide throughout the year.
— The Daily Item