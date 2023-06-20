From Staff Reports
Dr. Christopher Buzas has been hired as the system director of colon and rectal surgery and the system director of robotic surgery at Geisinger.
“Geisinger is where I started my career,” said Buzas. “I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the colon and rectal surgery program and get the chance to expand the program to make healthcare easier and more accessible for our patients throughout the system.”
Buzas will treat patients with colon, rectal and anal cancers as well as inflammatory bowel disease (including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis). He will also care for people with diverticulitis, various rectal conditions, hemorrhoids and pelvic floor disorders.
Buzas has a strong commitment to giving back to his community and improving access to care. He previously served as president of the Keystone Chapter of the American College of Surgeons and on the Board of Trustees for the Pennsylvania Medical Society. Buzas has also helped standardize rectal cancer care throughout the country as part of the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer.
“Buzas will be an integral part in cultivating the next generation of colon and rectal surgeons and our surgical team will thrive under his leadership,” said Dr. Denise Torres, chair of Geisinger’s Surgery Institute.
In 2019, Buzas received the Teaching Excellence Award from the Geisinger General Surgery Residency program. He was also recognized by the Pennsylvania Medical Society as one of their Top Physicians Under 40. Buzas previously served as the colon and rectal surgery director at UPMC.
When not at work, Buzas enjoys spending time with his wife and three children at their lakeside cabin in northern Pennsylvania.