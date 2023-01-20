From Staff Reports
DANVILLE — Geisinger has recognized 10 employees who go above and beyond in their dedication to patients at work and in the community with the Caring Award and Nursing Scholarship in honor of Susan M. Robel.
Created to honor the legacy of Sue Robel, Geisinger’s former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, the two awards are presented annually to recognize Geisinger employees’ commitment to providing the highest level of patient care and serving others in their roles at work and in the community.
“Improving the patient experience and making better health easier for everyone is at the forefront of what we do. and our Geisinger family members are devoted to finding ways — big and small — to impact our patients’ lives,” said Janet Tomcavage, MSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “Each year, we recognize those who go the extra mile in their service to others. Congratulations to all the deserving recipients.”
The Caring Award recognizes Geisinger employees who are dedicated to caring for others in the workplace and beyond. Like Robel, who defined collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all, these people demonstrate a steadfast commitment to serving others and are incredible advocates in our communities. They inspire others with their compassion, thoughtfulness and selflessness. Nominated by their peers and selected by the award committee, winners receive $500 in cash and $500 to donate to their charity of choice.
The 2022 Caring Award winners are:
Emma Caruthers-Swortz, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Kathleen Hurley, Orthopaedics Acute Care Center, Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine
Kristyn Lutecki, LPN, CommunityCare Kistler Clinic, Wilkes-Barre
Christine Rusonis, Community Medicine, Geisinger Dallas
Ann Webster, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
The Nursing Scholarship Program in honor of Robel recognizes employees enrolled in nursing school who go above and beyond in providing patient care. They show a continued commitment to meeting the highest standards of bedside care and treat patients with the utmost compassion and kindness. Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000 toward their tuition, funded by the Alice E. Steele Endowment.
The Nursing Scholarship winners are:
Kim Arnold, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Courtney Devine, RN, Geisinger Medical Center
Jessica Schatz, RN, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
Lesa Treaster, RN, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
Maria Viesewski, RN, Geisinger Community Medical Center