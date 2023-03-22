It took longer than originally planned and it’s going to be on a different site — sort of — but Geisinger will likely build a new behavioral health facility on Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius property.
This time, the property is already zoned to house a health care facility, so that’s at least one potential hurdle avoided.
The agreement between Geisinger and the sisters seemed almost too perfect to die on the vine. Readers should be happy to see something similar is still in the works.
The behavioral health facility could allow Geisinger to alleviate stress at the main hospital campus in a number of ways. Patients who should be at a behavioral health facility could be moved there, freeing beds and space for patients in need of surgery or critical care at a facility that has been running at 104 percent capacity through the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of trying to coordinate moving patients to other facilities as far away as Pittsburgh, they could be just down the road from North Academy Avenue.
The sisters were looking to sell some land, but weren’t going to just sell to anyone to use as they see fit — they wanted it to be a meaningful transaction.
“This agreement and subsequent project continue our long history of service and ministry to those in need. As we worked to find potential partners for our property, it was important that they shared our mission of community and care to our neighbors. We’re pleased to have found that with this agreement, which will fill a critical need for so many with this facility,” said Sister Barbara Sable, president of Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius.
Sable said Geisinger seemed to be the perfect partner and the health facility was a perfect reason to sell the land.
“There is a tremendous need now for behavioral health services. Not just in this area, but across the country. So partnering with them means so much,” Sable said.
The original proposal for a different parcel of land was inside Danville’s boundaries and a request to change the zoning to allow the project failed, ending the agreement.
It wasn’t long, however, before the new deal was discussed.
The deal isn’t set in stone — Mahoning Township supervisors still have to approve a subdivision of the property. Both organizations plan to hold a community information session in the coming weeks to inform township residents and the property’s neighbors.
Mahoning Township Supervisors President Bill Lynn said he was excited about the project, providing some optimism that the agreement will stick this time.
“I was told it would employ roughly 200 people on three shifts,” Lynn said. “It will be very minimal visitation. It won’t be like an average clinic. Not a lot of traffic in and out. ... I think it’s going to be a good project.”
Megan Brosius, Geisinger’s chief administrative officer, central region, said Geisinger in Danville sees more than 2,300 patients annually for behavioral care, a number they project will grow over the next five years.
That figure and those projections demonstrate an already real need for a facility like this and the likelihood that the burden will only get greater.