DANVILLE — Geisinger has been working toward several initiatives that may provide some relief for the mental health crisis in the Valley.
Two inpatient behavioral health facilities are currently in the planning stages. Geisinger also has been working toward having a mental health professional in more pediatric offices. A Selinsgrove woman with a passion for programs improving children’s behavioral health services donated $1 million to Geisinger’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health to help launch innovative programs for young people.
An enormous amount of adolescents in December needed in-patient pediatric psychiatric care, but there were zero beds available in Pennsylvania. Some patients were sent out of state to Maryland and New Jersey, according to Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of Pediatrics at Geisinger.
“It’s gotten better, but it’s still an issue,” said Maffei. “The inpatient behavioral bed across the state of Pennsylvania for children is still a much-needed commodity. That’s why I’m excited about Geisinger’s joint venture with Acadia to open up two new in-patient facilities,” said Maffei.
Geisinger announced last year that it be building two inpatient behavioral health facilities beginning this fall in partnership with Acadia Healthcare Company. Under the partnership, two new freestanding inpatient behavioral health facilities will be built — near Danville and in Moosic, Lackawanna County — with plans to serve adult and pediatric patients.
Just last week, Geisinger announced its plan to purchase 32 acres from the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, including the Mother House and Villas, to build a hospitality motel similar to the Pine Barn Inn, as well as its new inpatient-outpatient behavioral health facility originally planned for a site in Valley Township.
The partnership plans to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center into these new facilities, which will allow an opportunity for the vacated units to be repurposed for additional capacity, including expanded private room availability, according to the announcement.
The facilities will address current and future demand for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
On-site behavioral health
Maffei said Geisinger has 16 pediatric outpatient clinics where there’s on-site behavioral health in the office “not to refer but to handoff.” If parents and pediatricians notice the child has a need, they can come up with a behavioral health plan immediately.
“Pediatricians become more empowered to recognize and begin treatment,” said Maffei.
Those 16 sites where there is onsite behavioral health include Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Danville. There are clinics as well where Geisinger is not necessarily on site but supports those families and consults with primary care physicians. Psychiatry also supports Pediatrics at Moshannon Valley in Philipsburg, Family Practice at Woodbine, Peds/Family Practice Community Care onsite in Kistler, and Lewistown Peds and Family Practice.
Dr. Angelica Kloos, an interim medical director for pediatric psychiatry at Geisinger, is a clinician who works within primary care behavioral health. She is a psychiatrist who is embedded in a pediatric office at Geisinger Healthplex State College and helps co-manage psychiatric care with the primary care doctor.
This new model can help eliminate the stigma of seeking mental health services, said Kloos.
“If a child is in an office with a pediatrician and given a referral to see a psychiatrist, and sent away, the likelihood of following up on that recommendation might not be great,” said Kloos. “It might be scary to make that phone call. It might be easy to ignore. It might be challenging when you make 15 phone calls and not be able to find someone that could help.”
Having a mental health professional in the office says to the patient that this is normal, she said.
Dr. Erin Ezell, a postdoctoral fellow in pediatric psychiatry at Geisinger’s Lewisburg Pediatric Office, said students have been having a tough time, especially with current events. She sees school-age children and teens between ages 4 and 18 with a focus on early intervention.
“Things in the media have popped up that make kids pause and reflect and have questions,” said Ezell. “It’s hard for parents to know how to answer these questions.”
In general, Ezell said the patients have anxiety, school avoidance, depression and tantrum-type behavior.
“Kids have missed out on a lot of social growth they would normally have, a lot of academic chances to build resiliency, challenges and ways to overcome them in a school setting with their friends,” said Ezell. “That’s definitely impacted social skills and social anxiety. Having that cyber school option can, but not always, add to that social anxiety.”
Ezell said families can practice coping skills together, including breathing exercises.
“Allow your kids to take safe risks,” she said. “Talking. Spending one on one time with kids can be really, really helpful.”
$1 million donation
Philanthropist Susan McDowell, of Selinsgrove, made the commitment of $1 million earlier this year to create a pediatric behavioral health catalyst fund that will support projects and programs to promote innovation in the behavioral health care of children and adolescents, something she has been personally invested in for more than 20 years. Five years ago, through her philanthropy and advice, Geisinger began the Pediatric Primary Care Behavioral Health program, which places pediatric psychologists in pediatric offices.
In 2003, McDowell developed House of Hope, a faith-based, residential treatment center for at-risk female children that served a five-county area including Montour, Snyder, Columbia, Union and Northumberland. McDowell then partnered with Bloomsburg University to create the McDowell Institute in 2012. The mission is to train education students to deal with at-risk children, giving future teachers tools to handle students’ behavioral health issues.
“I developed a tremendous heart for kids that were hurting,” said McDowell. “It just stayed with me and grew. I’m always looking for some way to assist.”
House of Hope closed down in 2010 due to a lack of funding, but McDowell’s passion remained. Geisinger has allowed McDowell to be a part of the discussion on mental health.
“What we’re doing now, we are in the process of creating a catalyst fund,” said McDowell. “It will be open for doctors and clinicians for creative ideas, new ideas. How can the skills and knowledge help the surrounding communities? How can we help families? How can we help school districts? How can we help individual kids? Let’s try to motivate creativity with the good staff we have so we can do more.”
McDowell’s ultimate goal is to see “some very great ideas” to meet the mental health needs.
“It’s such a prevailing problem,” she said. “We are hoping to get the creativity stirred up and we find some new ways to deal with the behavioral health crisis.”
So many people are feeling anxiety and depression right now, she said.
“I would hope to see us do some preventative things,” said McDowell. “Everybody needs help to figure out what’s going on right now. It’s national, from kids to senior citizens.”