Having a big goal — such as President Joe Biden’s moonshot call to cut cancer deaths in half in less than three decades — is a good thing, health care providers and researchers say. While the larger view remains in focus, health care providers will keep their focus on treating one cancer patient at a time right now.
This week, Biden said he hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
The president called his goal of developing treatments and therapeutics for cancers "bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable."
"It certainly sounds good," Dr. Jimm Grimm, a Medical Physicist at the Geisinger. "The original moonshot was very specific, there was one certain thing that was the goal. The moonshot goals (for cancer) are somewhat futuristic, but we still really need to focus on the currently best available treatment for each patient right now.
The cancer moonshot is so broad. How can we know what is the best way to overcome cancer?" he said.
In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die of cancer diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank cancer as the second-highest killer of people in the U.S. after heart disease.
In his speech, Biden called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable, and data more regularly available. He ticked off medical advancements possible with focused research, funding and data. And he spoke of a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve the early detection of cancers.
Geisinger, Grimm said, is at the forefront of treatment and research, thanks to its MyCode biobank and the new CyberKnight robotic radiosurgery program, a non-invasive treatment for tumors that are hard to reach or inoperable, Grimm said.
The health system's MyCode initiative allows providers to assess the genetic risk factors for patients who are interested in this level of optimization, and to customize treatment accordingly. More than 300,000 people have signed up for the MyCode program.
When Grimm came from Johns Hopkins to Geisinger, he was the lead CyberKnight physicist there. Geisinger, Grimm said, now has the world's first CyberKnife S7, the latest version of the robotic radiosurgery system, which allows for even more precise treatment for patients.
"Patients can receive world-class cancer treatment right here in central and northeast Pennsylvania at Geisinger," he said. "We have successfully treated more than 200 patients on the CyberKnife with very good outcomes. Our clinical team has great expertise in many other cancer treatment modalities as well, to provide the most appropriate treatment type for each patient."
The Associated Press contributed to this article.