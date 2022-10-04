From Staff Reports
The systemwide initiative reiterates the importance of early detection of breast cancer
This October, in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Geisinger is doing its part to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection. Geisinger hospitals across central Pennsylvania will be lit pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the millions of patients and families affected by the disease.
Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) members will receive a pair of pink socks in the mail to remind them and their loved ones to schedule their annual mammograms.
“Mammography detects breast cancer early, before symptoms become obvious. Mammograms can also detect benign (non-cancerous) breast conditions, such as cysts and fibroadenomas,” said Robin Skrine, MD, director of breast surgery for Geisinger. “The American College of Radiology and other leading health groups have determined that the most lives are saved with annual mammograms beginning at age 40. If there is a history of breast cancer in your family or you have other health-related risks, we may suggest getting a mammogram earlier than 40,” Dr. Skrine added.
In 2019, Geisinger debuted a mobile mammography unit in the community. The unit, developed to bring care to underserved areas, travels throughout the Geisinger footprint on a weekly basis to make better health easier and more accessible.
Throughout the month of October, the pink bus can be found at the following locations:
Oct. 3 – 7: Kistler Clinic, 175 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Oct. 10 – 14: 1 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901
Oct. 17 – 21: 480 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704
Oct. 24 – 28: 1 E. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901
For patients without insurance or insurance that does not cover the cost of a mammogram, a free government-based program can assist in covering the cost of the vital health screening.
Appointments can be scheduled through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-271-6000.
“This month, we emphasize how crucial early detection is so we can continue our mission of making better health easier for our patients,” added Dr. Skrine.
To learn more about breast cancer care at Geisinger, visit geisinger.org/breastcare.