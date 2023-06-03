DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) ranked best commercial health plan in Pennsylvania for member satisfaction. GHP earned the ranking by J.D. Power for the four consecutive year, according to a press release.
Among the factors the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study considered, GHP was the top contender in cost, coverage and benefits, customer service and information and communication, a press release said. The study considered 147 health plans.
GHP is the only health plan to ever receive the state award for so many years in a row, as stated in Geisinger's press release. GHP has been ranked first seven times since the study started in 2008.
Kurt Wrobel, GHP president and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger, said he was proud to have the plan's benefits recognized.
"Health insurance shouldn’t be complicated, and our members rely on GHP to give them affordable access to top-tier health care providers," he said in a press release. "We always have and always will put our patients, members and communities first. Being named one of the best for the fourth year in a row continues to prove this."
With almost 617,000 members, Geisinger Health Plan provides access to a network of more than 29,000 doctors and and 200 hospitals in Pennsylvania, according to a press release.
— ANNA WIEST