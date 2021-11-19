BLOOMSBURG — Geisinger is hosting a final community drive-thru and family walk-in flu shot clinic for anyone 6 months and older on Saturday.
Drive-thru and family-friendly walk-in flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The flu shots are available at no cost to the public and are being provided by Geisinger’s health and wellness, primary care and pediatrics teams.
Flu shots will be available drive-thru-style for anyone age 3 and older. Walk-in flu shots will be available in a nearby building for children ages 6 months to 3 years old and for families with young children. Additionally, there will be a limited amount of high-dose flu vaccines for those age 65 and older available in the drive-thru.
There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot.
— THE DAILY ITEM