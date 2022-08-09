From Staff Reports
The Geisinger Urology Department is the first in the central and northeastern Pennsylvania region to offer Aquablation therapy for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate grows to be larger than normal. One in two men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases with every decade of life. Left untreated, it can cause significant health problems including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence. BPH surgical treatments often result in a tradeoff between symptom relief and side effects — patients must choose between significant symptom relief but high rates of irreversible complications, or far less symptom relief but low rates of irreversible complications.
Aquablation therapy, using the power of water jet ablation and robotic precision, can provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of the shape or size of a man’s prostate.
“As the first in our region to offer this advanced therapy for people with benign prostatic hyperplasia, we’re pleased to be able to provide symptom relief without compromising quality of life,” said urologist Brant R. Fulmer, MD. “Aquablation therapy furthers our commitment to robotic surgery and men’s health and will make better health easier and more accessible to our patients.”
The therapy method offers high-speed resection time, low complication rates and the potential to preserve sexual function. Patients have a short post-op duration with a catheter to allow the urethra to heal and an overnight stay in the hospital to recover. Aquablation therapy is completely robotically controlled, allowing the surgeon to minimize human error when removing prostate tissue.
Aquablation therapy is performed by the AquaBeam Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared surgical robot using automated tissue resection to treat lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. It combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging; automated robotic technology; and heat-free waterjet ablation technology for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Patients can expect predictable and reproducible outcomes, regardless of their prostate anatomy or size.
With proven results, aquablation therapy provides both best-in-class and durable symptom relief with lower rates of irreversible complications.
Aquablation is currently offered at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment with a urologist, visit geisinger.org/urology or call 570-271-7903.